A Cameron teenager was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash, authorities said.
Alexandria Nicole Borgas, 18, a student at C.H. Yoe High School, was killed at about 1:45 a.m. on FM 485 near Belmena, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Borgas, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo when she crossed the center stripe and took faulty evasion action, prompting the vehicle to go into a bar ditch and roll, Washko said.
Borgas was pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs.
Cameron Independent School District officials announced that counseling would be available for students starting Monday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we release information today about the tragic loss of a YHS student,” the district said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”
DPS is investigating the incident.