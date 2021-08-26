A 44-year-old Temple man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and supplying her with cocaine was indicted on three felony charges by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday.
Jeremy Jason Carroll, arrested in July, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with sexual assault of a child under age 17 and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, both second-degree felonies, as well as a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than four grams, a state jail felony. His bonds totaled $185,000 for the three charges.
The arrest came after a 15-year-old girl was reported missing on March 13, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The mother told police that she suspected that her daughter was at a nearby apartment in the 3300 block of Thornton Lane since the evening of March 12, an arrest affidavit said.
When police went to the apartment on Thornton Lane, Carroll, the tenant, admitted to officers that the girl was inside the apartment. Police found the girl “hiding in a bathroom behind a shower curtain,” wearing just a shirt and underwear, the affidavit said.
The girl initially denied any sexual contact with Carroll, but she later admitted to police that he sexually assaulted her while they were kissing.
“She went on to explain that during her stay with Carroll, he provided her with cocaine and was able to provide police with video of her inhaling cocaine on a porcelain or laminated plate with a turtle and sea horse on it with a male hand cutting powder into lines with a credit card belonging to Jeremy Carroll and another video where Carroll walks into the frame of the video while (the girl) consumes the suspected cocaine,” Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra said in the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed at Carroll’s apartment in the 3300 block of Thornton Lane on April 27, another arrest affidavit said.
“Inside the residence, police located the plate from the video that (had) a powdery substance that later provided a presumptive positive from a reliable field-testing kit for cocaine,” Terpstra said in an affidavit. “At the time the warrant was executed, officers observed a white powdery substance under Carroll’s nose they suspected was an illegal narcotic.”
An affidavit said Carroll committed the offense of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams. At least 2.3 grams of suspected cocaine was seized.
The possession of a controlled substance charge was added to Carroll’s charges after his arrest.