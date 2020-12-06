ROCKDALE — Everything old is becoming new again — at least where the old City Hall is concerned.
The now-vacant 1895 historic landmark will undergo a complete renovation, including restoration of its distinctive bell tower and two turret caps in what city officials hope will spark further retail development in its downtown area. Once completed, the vacant landmark will be a home for restaurants, shops and offices.
And, ironically, coronavirus quarantines and restrictions may have helped push the development forward.
City leadership joined members of the non-profit Vision Historic Preservation Foundation to hand over the keys to the 1895 City Hall last Thursday after construction contractor Collier Perry, the high bidder, handed over a $100,000 check in August.
After remarks by Milam County Historical Commission Chairman Lynn Young, a three-dimensional scale model of the project was unveiled. The goal is to restore the building to its former grandeur and vision of the original Austin architect, Arthur Osborn Watson (1864-1935).
The Vision Historic Preservation Foundation purchased the vacant property, 140 W. Cameron Ave., after the city advertised for proposals last summer. Estimated cost for the renovations will be about $4 million.
The site concerned preservationists for several years. The city workers moved to another building in 2002; the police occupied the building until 2016. Since then, the vintage site had been empty. A grassroots effort formed in attempts to save the site. The city also made several unsuccessful attempts to lease the building.
The Vision Preservation Foundation is beginning fund raising as the project is expected to take several years, with the first phase opening by 2021, said Curah Beard, campaign manager for Vision Historic Preservation Foundation. Rockdale has experienced a recent boom in owner-operated boutiques and stores in its downtown along with a population increase, she added.
“We’ve seen folks move here from the Austin and Brazos County areas. The Covid restrictions have shown many people that they can live anywhere and work remotely. We’re seeing a lot of people move in here because of it. They like the slower pace and the lifestyle here. Rockdale is accessible to either area from I-35 or Highway 79 if they have to travel,” Beard said.
Vision Historic Preservation Foundation was formed to the restore the 1895 City Hall and boosting economic development ventures in other areas of the city.
Revitalization of the 1895 City Hall is timely. The Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on a revitalization project in historic downtown that will add road improvements, new sidewalks, lighting and improved parking.
“The restoration of the old building is something that the city just could not undertake because of funding,” said Rockdale Mayor John King.
Perry, foundation chair and managing director, is piloting the project because of his deep roots in Rockdale.
“Having grown up in Rockdale and raised my family here, I have always looked at the pictures of this grand old building and longed to see it come to life as the downtown center for culture and business it was conceived to be,” he said.
The venture is not just an effort to preserve an important piece of Rockdale’s history, but also an economic development project toward building on the city’s future, Perry added.
“Can you picture the vision the 1895 City Council must have had in initiating the construction of this City Hall? It takes my breath away to think about that — and we want this beautiful building to have that effect on others once again.”
The building’s original architect, Watson, designed the building to last. Architexas, a firm that reviews historic buildings for renovations, described it as in good to fair condition with walls 12- to 16-inches thick and finished with a hard cement stucco on the exterior and plaster on the interior.
The original contractor was R.G. Scott of San Antonio who built the entire City Hall for $8,015 (nearly $250,00 in today’s dollars); the lot cost an additional $1,850. It was not without controversy, however. Before construction could begin in 1895, the Texas attorney general ruled that Rockdale’s plan for using city tax revenue to fund the construction was illegal.
Rockdale officials moved forward anyway with their plan.
By 1896, funding was still not resolved. The Rockdale newspaper reported that city leaders “tread the primrose path of dalliance and away the law’s delay…. There is a movement on foot to (complete the project) by private subscription, which would certainly supply a long felt want.”
Eventually legal hassles worked out, and the City Hall was completed in stages through 1899.
Besides municipal business, the Rockdale City Hall became a community gathering place for concerts, socials, school functions and political meetings. The second story included an auditorium that could seat 1,000; the stage was completed in 1901. Rockdale also housed its volunteer fire department there for 80 years, and the tower’s bell served as the town’s sole fire alarm system.
The building underwent major renovations and upgrades in 1939, the 1950s and in 1986.
The bell tower became a casualty in 1939. The 20th century accessibility and safety requirements forced more changes until the building resembled none of its former glory.
Architect Watson was a rising star who had established his own firm in 1892 after several years of a partnership with another Austin architect. By 1895, when Rockdale started considering a new city hall, Watson had already established an eclectic style and reputation, as evidenced in his Bell County buildings.
His wide-ranging style can also be seen in the graciously Anglican 1905 Christ Episcopal Church, Temple. At the same time, Watson also designed the original King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple. The former hospital now houses Central Counties Center MHMR, 304 S. 22nd St.