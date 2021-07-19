The Temple Unit NAACP will hold a Minority Mental Health Awareness Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in the gym at A New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple.
The event will address mental health issues, including PTSD, anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Speakers will include Revlon Wilson, Nailah Trought and Dr. Chinonyerem J. Okwara. Questions to be addressed at the workshop may be submitted anonymously at the event or in advance online at www.templetxnaacp.org.
The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. For information, email Caleeah Curley at caleeahrn@yahoo.com.