A Rogers man was arrested on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop in Temple.
Troy Watts Jr., 35, was stopped at about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 29 after Temple Police said he failed to signal a right turn at the intersection of West Avenue H and South Third Street, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Officers noticed an odor coming from the vehicle when they made contact with Watts, she said.
Watts reportedly told officers that he had a pipe in his front left pocket when they attempted to conduct a probable cause search.
The pipe, once removed by officers, had a substance in it. Officers also found a baggie with several pills identified as Dilaudid, a pain reliever, as well another pipe with water in it and a small vape juice box.
Watts was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained Friday.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison. His bond is set at $25,000, according to jail records.
Woman injured during robbery
A woman told police she was robbed and injured by a man she knew on Dec. 26.
The incident occurred at about 1:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue J as she was driving a 19-year-old man to a bail bondsman.
The man got angry en route, grabbed the wheel and forced the victim to stop, Arreguin said.
Before getting out of the vehicle, the man struck the victim in the face with food in his hand, and took $20, her house keys and her phone before he removed the car ignition key.
When the woman tried to call for help, the man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened her.
Temple officers searched the area for the man, but were unable to find him. The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment of her injuries, Arreguin said.