Temple Independent School District’s senior leadership detailed their innovative success in education at ESC’s Region 12 headquarters in Waco on Wednesday morning.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said he thinks Education Service Center Region 12 was most likely interested in Temple ISD’s implementation of blended learning in recent years — an educational strategy for supplementing traditional instruction with technology. Although he was more than happy to discuss the district’s success in this area, he noted how the district has received attention in a number of areas within the district.
“That’s a culture we really breed … so I wanted to blow this thing up even bigger and they were all about it,” Ott said.
Several districts in Region 12 were involved in the symposium, with everyone from instructional coaches to superintendents in attendance.
Jerry Maze, ESC Region 12’s executive director, said he was happy to have Temple ISD participate and share how it is succeeding as a district.
“It is always a privilege to showcase the incredible work that area districts are doing. In this case, we knew that the Temple ISD leadership team had been intentional in their efforts to build a culture of innovation, launching a blended learning initiative to further engage students in their learning and sharing the success with stakeholders,” Maze said. “This work fit our ‘innovation theme’ perfectly and provided an opportunity for other education leaders to see the work and impact in action. We are very appreciative of Dr. Ott and his team to participate and share their work.”
Ott shared the deliberate steps Temple ISD has taken as an organization to create a culture of innovation before allowing the district’s various departments to expand on those concepts.
“We have a high school showcase coming up in April and several of the school districts there said they wanted to sign up and attend at Temple High,” Ott said.
Temple ISD has made progress in innovating strategic marketing methods. Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, spoke about everything from bus wraps to the district’s digital newsletter. Ott said that newsletter makes its way to the entirety of Temple High’s student body in addition to 1,800 businesses and community leaders in the greater Temple area.
Ott was elated to have the opportunity to share Temple ISD’s success with neighboring school districts.
“Just being able to help school districts ... we’re very proud of the reputation we’ve developed as a school district that’s very innovative,” Ott said. “We bring ideas and plans ahead of others. It doesn’t mean they’re the best plans, but we’re always trying to be creative and think of ways we can improve.”