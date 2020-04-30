A man and woman were attacked during a violent home invasion at a Temple residence, police said.
Temple officers went at about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Avenue M. Two unknown males reportedly had kicked in the front door of a home. They wore masks and had handguns.
The man was reportedly shot in the back and pistol-whipped.
The woman was dragged out of bed before she was pistol-whipped, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
The injuries the two received were not believed to be life-threatening, Weems said.
There are descriptions of the assailants and no suspects have been identified, Weems said.