Crime

A man and woman were attacked during a violent home invasion at a Temple residence, police said.

Temple officers went at about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Avenue M. Two unknown males reportedly had kicked in the front door of a home. They wore masks and had handguns.

The man was reportedly shot in the back and pistol-whipped.

The woman was dragged out of bed before she was pistol-whipped, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.

The injuries the two received were not believed to be life-threatening, Weems said.

There are descriptions of the assailants and no suspects have been identified, Weems said.

