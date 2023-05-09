Bobcat of Temple has opened its new location on North General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The authorized Bobcat dealership — operated by Compact Construction Equipment LLC — will offer equipment sales and rentals, parts and service at its spot at 520 N. General Bruce Drive, adjacent to Interstate 35, in Temple.
“The full-serve dealership will stock a variety of Bobcat equipment including compact track and skid-steer leaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders,” the company said in a news release. “Bobcat of Temple will also carry several brands of attachments including Virnig Manufacturing, Belltec Industries and Fecon. The branch will also be a distributor of Echo power equipment and tools which includes chainsaws, trimmers, edgers and blowers.”
The dealership will also offer parts as well as shop and field service repairs.
“As we look to better support our customer base, the Temple area presented an opportunity to provide yet another local touchpoint,” Jason Rush, chief operating officer of the northern region, said. “The new facility will save customers in the community time and money when they need equipment, parts, or service support.”
The dealership, Compact Construction Equipment’s 15th location, will celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m. on June 15 with a ribbon cutting involving the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bobcat of Temple will open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.