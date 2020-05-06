GATESVILLE — The Gates-ville school district is planning a unique virtual graduation ceremony that likely will serve as the district’s graduation for its 2020 seniors.
Many people think their life could be a movie. For the seniors at Gatesville High School, a big part of their lives will be.
The district has plans for the graduation ceremony to be held at The Last Drive-in Picture Show drive-in movie theater in Gatesville in the event a normal graduation is not possible because of the coronavirus, according to Gatesville ISD Super- intendent Barrett Pollard.
The drive-in event is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. May 21, and all of the students will be “screen receiving” their diplomas.
Gatesville High’s regular graduation time of 8 p.m. May 22 at McKamie Stadium is still scheduled, but is not likely to occur due to the virus, officials said.
“We wanted to take advantage of our local drive-in theater, and the Palmer family (the owners and operators of the theater) were especially gracious in allowing us to use it. We are hopeful that the alternate, virtual graduation will still be a memorable and unique experience for our seniors. COVID has taken so many of their special spring events away from them that we hope this is something memorable,” Pollard said in an email.
The students and their families have set up times to stop by McKamie Stadium at Gatesville High School where a professional videographer will video the seniors receiving their diplomas from their family members. The district recorded some of the graduates Tuesday and Wednesday, and they will finish recording graduates today, according to Pollard.
The videos will be played at the drive-in, where families can watch from their vehicles and enjoy the important moment on the big screen, Pollard said.