BELTON — Bell County will have slightly more time than previously thought to implement new election changes recently signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.
County officials updated commissioners on preparations for this year’s November election as well as work being done to comply with the new law during a Monday meeting.
The changes are part of the recently passed Senate Bill 1 that had previously been blocked through a walkout by state Democrats. The bill limited what some called “emergency” voting options that were used for the first time in 2020 without any legislative approval.
Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said the county already complies with many of the changes implemented with the new law.
“They have basically banned 24-hour voting centers,” Dutton said. “They’ve kind of set regulations on when voting centers can open and close. We’ve always met those standards so there is nothing to change here.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, previously told the Telegram that 24-hour voting has never been allowed in current law and “to my knowledge no other state has 24-hour voting.”
Texas voting hours were actually expanded under Senate Bill 1, contrary to some reports, Shine said.
Previously, county officials expressed concern about one portion of the bill that requires counties with populations above 100,000 to do 24/7 streaming. The streaming would be of the storage of ballots during early voting and until canvassing of the votes is completed.
Adam Ward, the county’s director of technology services, told commissioners that not many places are currently trying to stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Through discussions with some who have done similar streams, Ward said right now the county is looking to do its stream on YouTube.
Ward did point out that with many counties needing to stream, it might cause some problems on the site.
“There is the potential for too much influx that you may have to reconsider that,” Ward said. “But at this time that’s definitely the most cost effective, being free, for that streaming service.”
Ward said the county already has started testing the streaming service since Aug. 24 with one of its cameras.
While Ward asked to try and test the streaming during this year’s November election, County Judge David Blackburn said the county would need to get an opinion from the Secretary of State’s office first.
Dutton said he was happy to see that the effective date for the new law to go into effect was in December, giving the county more time to set things up.
The next election the county will hold after the one in November is in March for midterm primary races. Dutton said this means the county will need to roll out the new live streaming by sometime in mid-February. “So we have a little bit of breathing room, but not much. But any breathing room is welcome in my book.”
Shine explained, “Basically what we had over the last election cycle is we saw inconsistent voting rules” outside of state statutes. He noted that some county officials made last-minute changes that drew mistrust. “If we have statutes on how you are supposed to conduct things, that’s the way all 254 counties should do it.”
Drive-through voting has been allowed for people with disabilities, Shine said, but not for people capable of getting into polling places.
Elections residents can vote on this November include a liquor election in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, bond elections for Temple and Bartlett independent school districts, a board of trustees election for Gatesville ISD and tax ratification elections for both Troy and Nolanville.
Also included in local elections will be eights proposed constitutional amendments for the state, ranging from judicial appointments to county financing.