Temple residents Ryan and Amber Beimer are always looking for an opportunity to engage with their neighbors.
On Tuesday, National Night Out — an annual crime prevention campaign that aims to strengthen the relationships of officers and the communities they patrol — helped the couple do just that.
“It’s definitely good for building the community and getting some new neighbors,” Amber Beimer said. “This is how we started to meet all of our neighbors … and we usually have the Temple Police Department, the mayor and the city manager come out.”
However, her son particularly enjoyed the Temple Fire & Rescue’s visit from down the street.
“My son wants to be a firefighter when he grows up ... so he’s been looking at all of the gear, getting on the truck and talking to them,” Amber Beimer said. “He said that’s the super hero he wants to be.”
Ryan Beimer — who had a fire engine and food truck stationed in front of his home — was pleased to see more children, like his, participating in this year’s activities.
“Our neighborhood has really been switching the past four years from the original older generation … to kids moving back into the neighborhood,” Ryan Beimer said. “There’s a multigenerational thing going on, and it’s just fun watching the neighborhood blossom and have a renaissance.”
Temple residents hosted more than 20 block parties across town and Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds was happy his officers had an opportunity to connect with the community again.
“The goal is for residents to come together to meet their local officers and neighbors,” Reynolds told the Telegram. “Being able to create a dialogue between our community and officers can help us develop strong positive relationships to help us discuss ways to prevent, reduce, and solve crime with integrity, honor, and dedication”
Ryan Beimer is hopeful more residents participate in the festivities next year.
“Do it. There is no better way of getting to know your neighbors than getting off Facebook, opening up to the public and saying ‘hi,’” he said. “You can’t do this on a community page.”
Meanwhile, Belton events included block parties at Dawson Ranch, the Belton Housing Authority, Grand Avenue Theater, the Bluff at Dunns Hollow, and Legend Oaks.
“We love events like this,” Jerry Torres, a school resource officer with the Belton Police Department, said. “It’s a way to reach (residents) and build relationships with them.”
Torres, who has spent nearly seven years with Belton Police, said these events also give officers an opportunity to learn about any issues occurring within their communities.
“We’re out here to learn about what’s going on in the community, because our citizens are the eyes and ears of the departments,” he said. “They want to talk about what’s happening in the community … so that could be talking about the increase in vehicle break-ins or wanting to know about the programs that we have.”
Megan Kyle, a member of the Belton Police Department’s Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, said she understands the need for those relationships.
“I think it’s important for law enforcement to build the trust of the community, so that (residents) know they can talk to the police and that they help you with your problems,” Kyle, a 16-year-old student at Lake Belton High School, said. “But what sticks out to me the most is that everyone in the community just comes together and has fun.”