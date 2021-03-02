Temple Police are investigating at least 99 vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight at various hotels.
No suspects have been identified, spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
The incidents were reported at several hotels in South Temple and along Interstate 35, including Best Western Inn, 602 N. General Bruce Drive; Comfort Inn, 1414 SW HK Dodgen; Fairfield Inn, 1402 SW HK Dodgen Loop; Hampton Inn, 3816 S. General Bruce Drive; Holiday Inn, 5247 S. General Bruce Drive; Holiday Inn Express, 2609 S. 39th St.; Quality Inn, 1415 N. General Bruce Drive; Residence Inn, 4301 S. General Bruce Drive; Rodeway Inn, 1610 W. Nugent Ave.; and Townplace Suites, 2612 Gillmeister Lane.
Weems said police were first notified of the vehicle burglaries Tuesday morning.
Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables or firearms unsecured or in plain sight.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).