Bell County residents are feeling lighter wallets as living expenses have increased more than 14% over the last decade.
But it could be worse — the national average is 16.2%.
The Killeen-Temple area — which saw costs rise from 2010 to 2020 — is ranked at No. 41 in a new Filterbuy study of living expenses in the nation’s largest midsize metro areas.
Compared to other Texas midsize metros, greater expenses over a decade were seen in Brownsville-Harlingen (No. 14), Corpus Christi (No. 15), McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (No. 20) and Beaumont-Port Arthur (No. 21). El Paso ranked at No. 45 with costs slightly lower than Killeen-Temple.
“Throughout the second half of 2021, economic observers have expressed concerns that the U.S. economy is in the midst of an inflationary period,” the study said. “Ongoing supply challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have driven up costs in many key consumer spending categories. Aggressive federal stimulus measures have pumped more money into the economy throughout the pandemic. Workers’ wages are rising, particularly at the lower end of the wage scale, as many businesses continue to struggle to attract and retain labor.”
From 2010 to 2020, according to the study, “the housing and food and beverage sectors saw the greatest increases in cost, with increases of 25.7% and 21.2%, respectively, while transportation had a much lower 4.1% increase. Energy saw a decrease of 6.8% over the same period. But in recent months, transportation and energy have seen some of the fastest increases. Of course, increases vary widely by location.”
Cities on the West Coast generally lead the top 10 areas where increased housing and other expenses have hit residents the hardest, according to the study.
Regionally, living expense costs over the past decade are 3% higher in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area, which ranked at No. 12 on the Filterbuy analysis of the nation’s large metropolitan areas.
In Bell County, the overall living costs were 5% less than the national average while the costs of goods were 2.6% less than the average.
Studies in recent years showed Temple had some of the lowest grocery prices in the nation, thanks to H-E-B, Walmart and other distribution hubs in the city.
Over the past few years, gas prices in Bell County also have been among the nation’s lowest, although prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline are currently at least $1 more than last year.
Bell County’s housing boom was led by the relatively low cost of living expenses — which led to local housing costs nearly a quarter below the national average between 2010 and 2020, according to the Filterbuy study.
But supply chain shortages have led to rapid cost increases in recent months as some builders are now charging more — often adding thousands of dollars — to new home prices.
“Current levels of inflation have raised alarm in part because the pace of price increases is much greater than it has been in recent years,” the Filterbuy study said. “The Federal Reserve typically sets monetary policy in the U.S. to target an annual inflation rate of 2%, and for most of the decade since the last recession, inflation has remained below that level. But beginning in June 2021, the rate of year-over-year price increases has topped 5% each month, and the rate of month-to-month increases has shown little sign of slowing down.”
Filterbuy said the recent inflationary period has caused rapid price changes in the transportation and energy sectors.
“The transportation sector has been hard-hit by supply chain issues, which has raised the cost of new and used vehicles, while volatility in supply and demand throughout the pandemic has contributed to the recent spike in energy prices,” the study said.
The analysis used data from the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Regional Price Parities Dataset released in December 2021 as well as the Consumer Price Index and housing data from the American Community Survey.
“Price increases now, however, appear to be a nationwide phenomenon, and for areas where the rate of job and wage growth is slower, household expenses may take up an increasingly large share of workers’ earnings,” the study said.