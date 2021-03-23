A new Wildcat will be on the prowl near Temple High School.
The 15-foot statue of the school mascot will be unveiled Wednesday at the new roundabout in front of Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
The dedication of the roundabout is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Temple Independent School District and city of Temple officials will join other organizations at the dedication, according to a news release. Officials will provide comments before the unveiling of the statue.
“From across the state, when people think about Temple, Texas, one of the first things that comes to mind is the mascot of its high school – the Wildcat,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Having our high school mascot as the new front door and gateway to downtown captures the sense of pride throughout this great community.”
Ott said the Wildcat sculpture “highlights the wonderful partnership between the city of Temple and Temple ISD, one we are truly grateful for and will continue well into the future.”
The city said the roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow and limit congestion near Temple High by eliminating left-hand turns onto 31st Street.