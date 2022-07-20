The Belton Senior Activity Center is collecting new and used fans for its Meals on Wheels clients, as temperatures continue to regularly surpass 100 degrees.
Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays at 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
“We service about 200 homebound seniors a day and there are many who are in need of fans during this heat wave,” Lori Schaefer, director of the Belton Senior Activity Center, said. “So I would say our goal is to collect at least 100.”
Although the Belton Senior Activity Center has yet to collect a single fan, she emphasized how the demand is rather recent.
“The thing about seniors is a lot of them are very conservative with their money, so even if they have central air and heat they don’t use it like how I would at home,” Schaefer said. “So we’re just now having seniors say, ‘We’re just so hot.’”
Monetary donations also are being accepted in lieu of fans.
“If they don’t want to buy a fan themselves, we can certainly do that for them,” Schaefer said. “They can either mail us a check or come to the center directly and talk to me.”
Donors can call Schaefer at 254-939-1170 for further information, according to the Belton Senior Activity Center.
Heat wave lingers
The National Weather Service — which issued an excessive heat warning and hazardous weather outlook that were in effect until Wednesday evening — projects that the Temple area will reach near highs of 102 degrees on Thursday, 100 on Friday, 100 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.
Even though it is mid-July and during the climatological peak of summer for most locations, well above average temperatures are making conditions even more likely to cause heat-related illnesses,” Cody Snell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a forecast discussion.
Cooling stations
In Temple, several municipal buildings have therefore opened to the public as cooling stations.
City of Temple spokesman Alex Gibbs told the Telegram that the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is listed as one of the designated cooling stations during regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“Other city facilities that are open to the public can also provide a place of respite during normal business hours,” he said.
Pets will be allowed on the city’s premises.
Although they are not operating in coordination with the city of Temple, three local facilities — Feed My Sheep at 116 W. Ave. G, Impact Church at 306 E. Adams Ave., and St. Vincent de Paul at 106 W. Ave. D — are also shading residents from the heat.
“We are not making plans or a commitment to be open as one of the cooling stations in town. We don’t have the resources for that,” Roy Rhodes, the lead pastor at Impact Church, told the Telegram earlier this month. “But we will be open during our ‘clubhouse’ hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Feed My Sheep, meanwhile, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays
Caitlyn West, who helps operate the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, has helped her community by personally transporting residents to their nonprofit organization.
“I do drive around and pick up the homeless and I bring them to our store to eat and cool down and shower,” she said. “It’s not something I advertise but our homeless volunteers know and I know where to find them. I bring about 15 to 20 in at a time.”
Avoiding heat-related injuries
However, the National Weather Service understands that not all residents have the opportunity or privilege to remain indoors.
“When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the National Weather Service said in its latest excessive heat warning. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.”