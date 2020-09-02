TROY — Five local fire departments and the Texas Forestry Service fought and extinguished a 29-acre wildfire Tuesday in McLennan County.
The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. near Troy — about 15 miles north of Temple. It was contained by 8:30 p.m., according to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Fire departments from Lorena, Moody, Moffat, McGregor and Troy were aided by the Texas Forestry Service, Troy Fire Chief Justin Jackson said Wednesday.
The Forestry Service also brought a strike team made up of multiple agencies, Jackson said.
The fire moved quickly through the very dry grass and brush, according to InciWeb’s Incident Information System.
A wildfire Monday located north of Moody near Box Ranch Road and Mockingbird Lane consumed more than 230 acres.