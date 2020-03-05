Police have arrested a Georgetown man in connection with the disappearance of a Bartlett man missing since Feb. 25.
Jimmy Allen Tschoerner, 47, is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, Williamson County Jail records indicate. Tschoerner’s bond was set at $500,000.
The arrest resulted from a Georgetown police investigation into the disappearance of Harvey Huber, 50.
Huber was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. at his business Huber Auto Repair, 2524 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown, on Feb. 25.
The investigation changed from a missing person case to a criminal investigation, police said. Georgetown Police Department and the Texas Rangers investigated the case.
On Saturday, a search for Huber was conducted by family, friends and volunteers, along with Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization headquartered in Dickinson, a Houston suburb. The search ended when Huber wasn’t located.
The family is keeping Huber’s business open as one way to raise money to help with any expenses that come up and because the business was so important to Huber, according to a GoFundMe account.
The account can be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/come-home-harvey?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=836e08f154e04230ba18999501281e19.
So far, $1,655 of the $10,000 goal was raised by press time Thursday.