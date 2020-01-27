BELTON — One of two men indicted for allegedly killing a man and burning his body is on trial this week.
Dana Francis Walcott Jr., 40, of Killeen, was indicted twice — the first time for murder and then for capital murder in the September 2018 shooting death of Michael Vanlandingham, 30, of Copperas Cove.
Jury selection began Monday in the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
The death penalty will not be sought if Walcott is convicted of capital murder, Adela Gomez, legal assistant with the Bell County District Attorney’s office, said Monday. Instead, life without the possibility of parole would be the sentence if Walcott is found guilty.
Walcott’s bond in the Bell County Jail is $1 million.
The murder was reportedly drug-related.
An arrest affidavit said Owen Free, also charged with capital murder in Vanlandingham’s death, told someone he and Walcott killed Vanlandingham because they believed he was “cooperating with the police.”
Vanlandingham was in the U.S. Army. His badly burned body had to be identified for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department through Fort Hood dental records and DNA.
The duo took their victim from a hotel, and surveillance video showed his hands were restrained when he went with them.
A trailer park resident said he heard a gunshot as he dressed to help the duo that had asked for his help with something. Along with the body in the burn pit, the resident also saw clothes on the road.
The terribly burned body was found in a burn pit at 1600 FM 1670 — just outside of Belton’s city limits. Thick, black smoke pinpointed the area where the body was found by Belton Fire Department firefighters. Firefighters were called twice to the area. When the fire rekindled, the body was found.
Vanlandingham was shot at least twice in his head, a preliminary autopsy showed.
Defense attorney for Vanlandingham is Steve Lee. Prosecuting him is Bell County Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman.
Free’s attorney is Billy Ray Hall, and Waldman is the prosecuting attorney.