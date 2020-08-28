BELTON — Police have identified the victim of a Belton shooting as a 16-year-old faces a homicide charge in the slaying.
The Belton Police Department identified Fernando Martinez as the 16-year-old who died Thursday night after being shot twice.
The juvenile suspect — who isn’t being named by authorities because of his age — was arrested at 11:15 p.m. in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane after evading in a vehicle in Temple, city of Belton Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said. He was subsequently taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, Griffin said.
The deadly shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Smith Street neat Lions Field baseball complex.
