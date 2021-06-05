Want to live longer? Get walking. That’s the advice of a Temple cardiac physician and the American Heart Association.
According to medical experts, taking more steps every day — either all at once or in short bursts — may help you live longer.
“Walking is a safe and easy way to improve your health — including your heart health,” said Dr. Jeffrey Michel, vice president of cardiovascular services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
“Walking doesn’t require a gym membership or special clothes and equipment,” Michel said. “It’s readily available for most people, and it’s very effective at improving health.”
The American Heart Association’s fitness guidelines for adults recommend at least 150 minutes per week of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity, or a combination of both.
Michel agrees.
“Just a small amount of walking is beneficial,” he said. “The more you do the better, but there is no need to become an athlete.”
Michel said walking 30 minutes a day five days a week can have significant benefits.
“It’s a good medicine and the price is right,” he said.
Middle-aged people who routinely walk 150 minutes per week have a 43% lower risk of diabetes and a 31% lower risk of high blood pressure, according to American Heart Association research.
Fitness apps and step counters — especially those on wearables such as Fitbit, Garmin and Apple Watch — make it easy to count steps, record distances and watch calories disappear.
Christopher C. Moore, an American Heart Association researcher, said technological advances have allowed doctors to measure short bursts of activity.
“In the past,” he said, “we were limited to only measuring activities people could recall on a questionnaire. With the help of wearable devices, more research is indicating that any type of movement is better than remaining sedentary.”
Older adults face many barriers to participating in structured exercise programs, Michel said.
“Some may find it more convenient and enjoyable to increase everyday walking behaviors, like parking slightly further from their destination or doing some extra housework or yard work.”