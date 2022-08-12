A Temple mother and her two young sons were killed in a traffic collision in Mexico.
The incident occurred Monday when a tractor-trailer collided with a truck on a national road in the municipality of Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon.
Stephanie Elizabeth Bernard Luna Martinez, 30, and her sons, Cris, 2, and Nico, seven months, were killed in the collision, authorities said.
Martinez, a native of Los Angeles, was adopted by her grandmother Elizabeth Luna and was a graduate of South El Monte High School in the Los Angeles metro area, according to her obituary. She also attended Rio Hondo College in Whittier, Calif.
She met local resident Crecencio Martinez in 2012 and they married three years later at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Stephanie Martinez worked for the Temple Independent School District from August 2016 until July, spokesman Jon Wallin said.
She initially worked as a receptionist at Hector P. Garcia Elementary School before she spent two years as a referral and evaluation specialist for the district’s special education department.
“She left the district shortly before her passing,” Wallin said.
Martinez’s “happiest moments were her marriage, when she found out she was going to be a mother and (when) they started a family,” her obituary said.
The couple’s eldest son Cris recently celebrated his second birthday with relatives present. He had started to read, was learning numbers and “found comfort in carrying his blanket and being a daddy’s boy.”
Nico, at seven months, “was picky about his food” but loved bananas.
“Nico was always excited to see Cris walk into the room and would bounce energetically, however nothing came close to Mommy’s touch. He always preferred to be held then put in the jumper,” the obituary said.
“Together forever, they have joined the heavens and with God’s promise, we will see another again,” the obit said.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 6 p.m., at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. State Highway 190 in Temple.
A funeral Mass for Stephanie Martinez and her sons will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. All three will be buried at Greathouse Cemetery in southeast Temple.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to defray from the headstone costs. Donations may be made at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, by calling 254-401-1302 or visiting www.youngsdaughters.com.