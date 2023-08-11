A 17-year-old is jailed for his role in a Thursday night shooting that left one person critically injured.
featured
UPDATE: Teen in custody after Temple shooting critically injures 1
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Southbound I-35 traffic backed up in Belton
- Column: Cottle’s 100th embodies century of local sports history
- The final chapter? The Book Cellar plans to close after 40 years in business — if sales slump continues
- Teen charged in Temple shooting that injured 2
- Temple woman killed in crash on SH 36
- Temple shuts down popular Santa Fe Plaza fountain
- Woman indicted for attack on 79-year-old man
- Temple lawyer to run for 146th District Court judge
- New Jimmy John’s shop to open in Temple on Tuesday
- Temple imposes Stage 2 water restrictions