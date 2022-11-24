Thanksgiving at the rest stop

Members of the Salado United Methodist Church served free Thanksgiving meals to truck drivers and families driving for the holiday on Thursday. The church members set up tables full of food at both the north and southbound rest areas along Interstate 35 south of Salado.

 Shane Monaco /Telegram

SALADO — Truck drivers and those on the road for Thanksgiving got a piece of home Thursday in Salado.

