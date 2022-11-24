SALADO — Truck drivers and those on the road for Thanksgiving got a piece of home Thursday in Salado.
Tables filled with food and baked goods stood just inside the entrances of both the northbound and southbound rest stops on Interstate 35 in Salado. Members of the Salado United Methodist Church treated those stopping at the state facilities with their annual event.
Dallas area resident Albert Morales said he was surprised to find out that there was a free Thanksgiving meal awaiting him when he stopped at the facility.
Morales, who was traveling to San Antonio to visit his brother, said the meal was also convenient for him as he made the long drive.
“A lot of times you don’t have time to eat or sit down at these places outside of the car,” Morales said.
Michael French, who helped run the southbound rest stop meal for the church, said the organization has held the Thanksgiving meal at the two locations for 11 years.
This year, French said, was the first time in two years that the church has been able to hold the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he and others who participate each year were happy to resume their annual tradition.
French said it is a bit tricky to organize the event each year, with members trying to balance the amount of food at each location.
While church members started setting up Wednesday at the northbound and southbound rest stops, French said food assignments were done earlier. He said that each food item has its own recipe to ensure a consistency between all the meals.
Organizers said that the church hosts the meal at the rest stop mainly to help those people who will not be with family members for Thanksgiving.
One of these groups are truckers traveling along I-35, transporting goods across the state and the country.
“We have a whole group of truckers who basically spend the night and then make sure that they get a meal before they get on the road,” French said. “They have figured (the event) out.”
Fort Worth area resident Matt Black and his mother Dotti Black were another group that stopped at the Salado rest area Thursday on their way to Georgetown.
Matt Black said that he also works as a truck driver and would have been working Thursday if not for an error with his company. He said that he appreciated the work done by the church for his fellow drivers who can’t always be with their family for the holiday.
Last year, Matt Black said he was unable to get home for Thanksgiving despite plans to be off on the holiday.
“It is not the same as being home but you don’t understand how much it means to them,” he said.
While some other Texas rest stops do host Thanksgiving meals, Matt Black said many are either not as good or can cost more than $20.
On top of that, he said that many other stops may normally have restaurants or food options but those close those services for the holiday.
“There are truck stops doing a course-style (meal) but it is around $22 or $23,” he said. “Usually, truck drivers make decent money but that is still a lot of money for a lot of them and things still get tight.”
Dotti Black said she thought that the meal provided by the church showed how close and caring the local community was.
“We are supposed to be God’s hands and feet on Earth, and this is God’s hands and feet,” Dotti Black said. “This is wonderful.”