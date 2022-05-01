The Temple-South Rotary Club is pledging $3,500 to Family Promise of East Bell County to help furnish the new Promise House — a $1.3 million expansion on the southeast corner of South 24th Street and East Avenue N that is expected to be completed by the fall.
The facility, which will more than double the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness, will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space.
“It is heartbreaking to turn a homeless family away when we are full and have no space,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, previously said.
“We are thrilled for the opportunities that the new campus will provide as volunteers from across the community will be able to serve and encourage (more) hard-working families on site at the Promise House,” Preston said.
Each of the seven bedrooms, which can sleep up to six people, is expected to cost $2,500 to furnish.
“With seven bedrooms, the Promise House will need a total of $17,500,” Family Promise of East Bell County said in a statement. “The Temple-South Rotary club challenged its members to provide enough funding for one of the bedrooms. The club exceeded this amount and raised $3,500.”
Preston is elated for the continued support from the Temple community.
“We are extremely grateful for the partnership with the Temple-South Rotary Club,” he said in a news release. “It’s amazing to see how many people in our community care about children who are homeless. None of this could happen without such strong community support.”
The Temple-South Rotary Club will hold a check presentation with Family Promise of East Bell County at noon Monday at the Country Lane Seniors Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
As construction progresses, Family Promise of East Bell County is working to raise $1.5 million in funding for the project’s second phase of construction.
“Phase two will include eight transitional homes, into which families can move once they have completed Family Promise’s Guest Shelter Program,” according to Family Promise of East Bell County. “The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution.”
Donors can contribute online www.familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.