Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, was nominated to join the National Center for Education Research and Technology, a group of top superintendents and educational leaders.
“It is an honor for Temple ISD to be recognized as a leader in innovation,” Ott said in a statement. “I am excited about this opportunity to learn from and with school district leaders from across the country. I am grateful to be nominated.”
NCERT membership is by invitation for superintendents and top performers in education-related industries, a news release said. The group’s goal is to network top creative and innovative superintendents with other superintendents. NCERT’s national board has limited superintendent membership to a maximum of 90 of the 18,000 superintendents in the country.
The organization offers superintendents two executive conferences plus a summer leadership summit. Conference programs are designed to bring cutting-edge ideas and strategies to members, particularly in leadership, educational research, and technology that focus on important issues, including student success, emotional learning, mental health, and school safety, the release said.
“The invitation for Dr. Ott to join NCERT is just further proof that he is in an elite category of dynamic, innovative and talented leaders,” Dan Posey, president of the TISD board of trustees, said. “He has demonstrated this at the local, regional and state level and we are proud that he will now represent Temple ISD at the national level as well.”
NCERT members periodically select, guide and contribute to educational research projects. Their primary research partner is the University of Southern California.
For information, visit www.ncert.org.