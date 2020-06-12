A Temple man was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly committed another violent family violence assault.
Cairdeejaa Jamalle Milo, 37, was indicted for the alleged assault of a family/household member by strangulation with previous convictions — two counts as a repeat offender.
The indictment said his current charge stemmed from a Jan. 19 incident in which he allegedly strangled a woman he knew well.
Milo was previously convicted of assault family violence in June 2002, August 2003, August 2008 and June 2019.
At the time of this most recent charge, Milo was on community supervision for his June 2019 conviction in Travis County. Each of his other assault charges were misdemeanors heard in Bell County courts.
Milo was booked into the Bell County Jail by Fort Hood officials. His bonds total $102,500; however, he had no bond set on one charge, jail records showed.
The affidavit indicates Milo, during a five-day period, went at least twice to the Bunker Hill home where the victim lived. The first time he assaulted her when she refused to go with him. He pushed her into the house and viciously assaulted her, according to the affidavit.