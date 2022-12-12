Update: The male has passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
----
Two people are hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in Temple, according to a news release from the Temple Police Department.
Police officers responded to a shooting at 8:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of north Third Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, which has been identified as the suspect, and a female injured.
Both people were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not released. The male suspect is in custody and is being treated for injuries that resulted from his involvement in the incident. Officers did not cause the injury, according to the news release.
A portion of north Third Street is closed as officers conduct an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson Elementary School was secured during the incident for the safety of the faculty and students. At no time was there any threat to the campus.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.