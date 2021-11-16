Churches Touching Lives for Christ is in need of volunteers to continue to serve the community through its regular food distributions.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” CTLC Executive Director Earl Lloyd said, adding that they help with the distributions and daily tasks.
“They don’t have to commit all day, just whatever time they can afford to give,” he said. “Some people come for two hours, and some come for seven.”
Retha Snelson, CTLC treasurer, said there are no paid positions, and everybody volunteers their time.
“CTLC is a wonderful place to give back to others,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to meet clients, and it is a spiritual atmosphere of giving and sharing. We provide clothing and toiletries for the homeless and also for the clients. We also provide a sack of food for the weekend needs of over 800 students in the Temple Independent School District.”
Food distribution at the site, located on 702 W. Ave. G, occurs twice a week: from 8:30-11:40 a.m. Saturdays and from 12:30-3:40 p.m. on Tuesdays. Locals can receive food once per month.
“The name says it all — Churches Touching Lives for Christ,” Lloyd said. “We carry out the mission of Christ by serving our brothers and sister that are in need.”
Lloyd said they receive donations from local churches, businesses and the Central Texas Food Bank to achieve their goals or serving anyone in Bell County.
“They need proof of residence and a picture ID, but we will not turn anyone away for lack of identification,” he said. “We also serve the homeless population and the elderly.”
Lloyd said those order to volunteer because of a court case can do so at CTLC and be part of something greater.
“We collaborate with the court system and people that are ordered to do community service,” he said. “I tell them this is the only place where you can get your community service done, and it doesn’t feel like work. Here they’re part of the family.”
People may call CTLC at 254-778-6885 and ask for Lloyd to volunteer.
“I will give them a tour of the facility and see what days they can come in and apply themselves,” he said. “This is a place where you feel like you’re part of a family each day. You can see the love of God at work with each interaction of the volunteers with the people we serve.”
Snelson said CTCL also takes donations from the community from Monday to Saturday at their location.
“We would like to give each client a turkey for Christmas,” she said. “That would be a huge help to our pantry.”