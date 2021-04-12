BELTON — A death that may have resulted from negligence is under investigation by Belton detectives, a police spokeswoman said Monday.
The Belton Police Department took a report from Adult Protective Services last week that indicated negligence may have been a factor in a death that occurred in the 2300 block of South Wall Street, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
A victim died in a local hospital prior to the APS notification, Griffin said.
“No additional information is available at this time,” Griffin said in an email. “This case is currently under investigation by the Belton Police Criminal Investigations Division.”
The death was listed April 6 on the online LexisNexis Community Crime Map. It is categorized as a criminally negligent homicide.
No charges have been filed in the case, Griffin said.
Felony drug arrest
A Lott man was arrested in Belton Friday morning after officers made contact with a resident in the 1100 block of East Second Avenue, Griffin said.
Chad Stafford, 28, was taken into custody after evading officers on foot.
Stafford was charged with evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Stafford remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond, records showed.