A 56-year-old Temple man is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with long-term abuse of a boy over several years, court documents show.
Bruce Edward Stackhouse, arrested Friday by Temple police officers, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, jail records showed.
The boy, now 15, made an outcry on May 8 to Temple police that Stackhouse had abused him since he was 7 year old, according to an arrest affidavit.
The initial assault occurred at Stackhouse’s Temple home in 2012, the affidavit said.
“The next summer, the frequency of sexual contact increased,” Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra said in the affidavit.
In 2013, Stackhouse would perform sex acts on the boy, then 8, when he visited a nearby friend’s house.
“Stackhouse moved to various residences over the course of 2012-21, but they were all located in Bell County, Texas,” Terpstra said. “At one of Stackhouse’s residences in 2015-2016, Stackhouse tied the hands and feet of (the victim) to shelving to Stackhouse’s bed and sexually assaulted (him).”
The most recent sexual assault occurred on May 3 at a Temple residence when the boy was 15, the affidavit said.
The victim was examined by a forensic nurse and interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and made a consistent outcry. Stackhouse told the boy “not to tell his mother” so he wouldn’t go to jail, the affidavit said.
“Stackhouse would buy (the victim) material objects to keep him quiet,” Terpstra said in the affidavit.
Bat attack assault
A 38-year-old Belton man is charged with aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Vince Kody Arledge was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday with a bond set at $100,000, records showed.
A woman told the Belton Police Department on April 25, 2017, that her Arledge, her ex-boyfriend, struck her multiple times on the head and body with an aluminum bat during an assault earlier that year, an arrest affidavit said.
The woman was taken to a hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for treatment of her injuries.
“Medical records indicate that (the victim) received a head injury as well as multiple contusions and fractures,” Temple Officer Robert Prestin said in the affidavit.
The woman said she would need to undergo multiple surgeries as a result of those serious injuries, the affidavit said.
Jail records showed Arledge was booked into the jail on Friday night.