Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.
BELL COUNTY
001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
003 BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton
005 MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
006 LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy,
007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
008 HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland
009 KILLEEN First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
014 KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. WS Young Drive, Killeen
015 KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights
019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy
021 TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple
022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple
023 TEMPLE A & E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
026 TEMPLE Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
027 TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
028 TEMPLE Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple
029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
030 MOFFAT/STAMPEDE First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers
032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple
033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen
035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
040 KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Rd., Killeen
041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
CORYELL COUNTY
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd., Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 MLK Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. U.S. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville
FALLS COUNTY
101 NORTH MARLIN Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin
104 OTTO Otto Community Center, 106 County Road 163 D, Otto
105 NORTHWEST MARLIN Ward Street Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin
201 REAGAN Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Avenue, Reagan
203 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin
204 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Booker T. Washington Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin
301 PLEASANT GROVE Pleasant Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud
302 MARLIN Marlin Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin
303 WESTPHALIA Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia
304 ROSEBUD D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud
403 CHILTON Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton
404 LOTT Lott Fire Department, 313E Gassaway Ave., Lott
405 GOLINDA Golinda City Hall, 7039 Golinda Drive, Golinda
LAMPASAS COUNTY
New Covenant Church, 1604 Plum St., Lampasas
Kempner Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner
Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. San Saba St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville
McLENNAN COUNTY
Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley , Axtell
Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Waco
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville -Eddy
Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco
Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco
Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Rd., Waco
China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Rd., China Spring
Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Rd., McGregor
First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
H.G. Isbill Junior High School, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor
Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco
Hewitt City Hall/ Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt
Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St., Hewitt
Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E Craven Ave., Waco
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena
Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart
MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel
Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson
South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco
Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd., Waco
St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco
University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco
Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco
Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St., Waco,
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco
West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, West
Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Waco
Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive, Waco
MILAM COUNTY
Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron
Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. Sixth St., Cameron
George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
Cowboy Church, 2100 N. U.S. Highway 77, Rockdale
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts
Thorndale VFW Hall, 302 E. Moerbe St., Thorndale
Milano VFD, 305 E. Main St., Milano
Gause VFD, 102 Main St., Gause
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway, Austin
Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin
Gateway Church, 7104 McNeil Drive, Austin
Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive, Austin
Pinballz Lake Creek, 13729 N. U.S. Highway 183, Austin
Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, 10211 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 9700 Neenah Ave., Austin
Rattan Creek Park Community Center, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trail, Austin
Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd., Austin
Bartlett Town Hall, 140 W. Clark St., Bartlett
Cedar Park High School, 2150 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park
Cedar Park Randalls , 1400 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St.-Town Center, Cedar Park
Mason Elementary School, 1501 N. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
Vista Ridge High School 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd., Cedar Park
St Peter’s Church of Coupland, 108 Wathen St., Coupland
Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence
Florence High School Gymnasium, 401 FM 970, Florence
Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown
First Baptist Church-Georgetown, 1333 W. University Ave., Georgetown
Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way HR108, Georgetown
Georgetown Housing Authority, 210 W. 18th St., Building 1, Georgetown
Georgetown Randalls , 5721 Williams Drive, Georgetown
Georgetown ISD Technology and Nutrition Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown
Parks and Recreation Administration Building, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown
Southwestern University-Robertson Center, 930 Southwestern Blvd., Georgetown
The Worship Place, 811 Sun City Blvd., Georgetown
First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger
Hutto Administration Building, 200 College St., Hutto
Wilco Hutto Annex, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd. Suite 100, Hutto
Jarrell ISD Administration, 108 E. Ave. F, Jarrell
Leander Church of Christ, 300 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
Leander High School, 3301 S. Bagdad Road, Leander
Leander Public Library, 1011 S. Bagdad Road, Leander
Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander
Rouse High School, 1222 Raider Way, Leander
The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Leander
Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill High School, 16500 W. State Highway 29, Liberty Hill
Santa Rita Ranch House, 175 Elizabeth Park Road, Liberty Hill
Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Building 2, Round Rock
Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock
Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Road, Round Rock
Dell Diamond — United Heritage Center, 3400 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock
Fern Bluff MUD Community Center, 7320 Wyoming Springs Drive, Round Rock
Round Rock Presbyterian Church, 4010 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock
Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road, Round Rock
Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock
Sleep Inn & Suites, 1980 S. Interstate 35, Round Rock
Teravista Community Center, 4211 Teravista Club Drive, Round Rock
The Fellowship Church of Round Rock, 3379 Gattis School Road, Round Rock
Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock
Main Street Events Center, 3101 N. Main St., Taylor
Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor
St. John Lutheran Church, 409 S. Main St, Thrall
First Baptist Church of Weir, 315 FM 1105, Weir