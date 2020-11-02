Early voting

Voters line up to vote early, and were under cover from periodic rain at the Belton annex on Monday morning, Several mentioned they were trying to get voting done before a cold front blew in later in the day. 

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

BELL COUNTY

001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

003 BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton

005 MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

006 LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy,

007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

008 HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland

009 KILLEEN First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

014 KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. WS Young Drive, Killeen

015 KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410 Harker Heights

019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

021 TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple

022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

023 TEMPLE A & E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

026 TEMPLE Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

027 TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

028 TEMPLE Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple

029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

030 MOFFAT/STAMPEDE First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Rd., Killeen

035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen

038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen

040 KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Rd., Killeen

041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

CORYELL COUNTY

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd., Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 MLK Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. U.S. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville

FALLS COUNTY

101 NORTH MARLIN Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin

104 OTTO Otto Community Center, 106 County Road 163 D, Otto

105 NORTHWEST MARLIN Ward Street Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin

201 REAGAN Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Avenue, Reagan

203 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin

204 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Booker T. Washington Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin

301 PLEASANT GROVE Pleasant Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud

302 MARLIN Marlin Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin

303 WESTPHALIA Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia

304 ROSEBUD D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud

403 CHILTON Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton

404 LOTT Lott Fire Department, 313E Gassaway Ave., Lott

405 GOLINDA Golinda City Hall, 7039 Golinda Drive, Golinda

LAMPASAS COUNTY

New Covenant Church, 1604 Plum St., Lampasas

Kempner Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657, Kempner

Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville

McLENNAN COUNTY

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room, 312 W. Seley , Axtell

Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Waco

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville -Eddy

Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, 5993 Gholson Rd., Waco

China Spring ISD Administration Building, 12166 Yankie Rd., China Spring

Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Rd., McGregor

First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

H.G. Isbill Junior High School, 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt City Hall/ Library, 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt

Hewitt First Baptist Church, 301 S. First St., Hewitt

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E Craven Ave., Waco

Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Mart Community Center, 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart

MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody

Riesel Junior High/High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel

Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave., Robinson

South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St., Waco

Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd., Waco

St. Louis Activity Center, 2415 Cumberland Ave., Waco

Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School, 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., Waco

Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St., Waco,

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St., Waco

West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, West

Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive, Waco

Woodway First Baptist Church, 13000 Woodway Drive, Waco

MILAM COUNTY

Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron

Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. Sixth St., Cameron

George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale

Cowboy Church, 2100 N. U.S. Highway 77, Rockdale

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts

Thorndale VFW Hall, 302 E. Moerbe St., Thorndale

Milano VFD, 305 E. Main St., Milano

Gause VFD, 102 Main St., Gause

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Anderson Mill Limited District, 11500 El Salido Parkway, Austin

Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin

Gateway Church, 7104 McNeil Drive, Austin

Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil Drive, Austin

Pinballz Lake Creek, 13729 N. U.S. Highway 183, Austin

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, 10211 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 9700 Neenah Ave., Austin

Rattan Creek Park Community Center, 7617 Elkhorn Mountain Trail, Austin

Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd., Austin

Bartlett Town Hall, 140 W. Clark St., Bartlett

Cedar Park High School, 2150 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., Cedar Park

Cedar Park Randalls , 1400 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St.-Town Center, Cedar Park

Mason Elementary School, 1501 N. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Vista Ridge High School 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd., Cedar Park

St Peter’s Church of Coupland, 108 Wathen St., Coupland

Andice Community Center, 6600 FM 970, Florence

Florence High School Gymnasium, 401 FM 970, Florence

Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown

First Baptist Church-Georgetown, 1333 W. University Ave., Georgetown

Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way HR108, Georgetown

Georgetown Housing Authority, 210 W. 18th St., Building 1, Georgetown

Georgetown Randalls , 5721 Williams Drive, Georgetown

Georgetown ISD Technology and Nutrition Building, 603 Lakeway Drive, Georgetown

Parks and Recreation Administration Building, 1101 N. College St., Georgetown

Southwestern University-Robertson Center, 930 Southwestern Blvd., Georgetown

The Worship Place, 811 Sun City Blvd., Georgetown

First Baptist Church, 301 E. Mesquite, Granger

Hutto Administration Building, 200 College St., Hutto

Wilco Hutto Annex, 321 Ed Schmidt Blvd. Suite 100, Hutto

Jarrell ISD Administration, 108 E. Ave. F, Jarrell

Leander Church of Christ, 300 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

Leander High School, 3301 S. Bagdad Road, Leander

Leander Public Library, 1011 S. Bagdad Road, Leander

Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, 201 N. Brushy St., Leander

Rouse High School, 1222 Raider Way, Leander

The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Leander

Liberty Hill Municipal Court, 2801 RR 1869, Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill High School, 16500 W. State Highway 29, Liberty Hill

Santa Rita Ranch House, 175 Elizabeth Park Road, Liberty Hill

Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave., Building 2, Round Rock

Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, Round Rock

Cedar Ridge High School, 2801 Gattis School Road, Round Rock

Dell Diamond — United Heritage Center, 3400 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

Fern Bluff MUD Community Center, 7320 Wyoming Springs Drive, Round Rock

Round Rock Presbyterian Church, 4010 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock

Round Rock Randalls, 2051 Gattis School Road, Round Rock

Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail, Round Rock

Sleep Inn & Suites, 1980 S. Interstate 35, Round Rock

Teravista Community Center, 4211 Teravista Club Drive, Round Rock

The Fellowship Church of Round Rock, 3379 Gattis School Road, Round Rock

Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock

Main Street Events Center, 3101 N. Main St., Taylor

Taylor City Hall, 400 Porter St., Taylor

St. John Lutheran Church, 409 S. Main St, Thrall

First Baptist Church of Weir, 315 FM 1105, Weir