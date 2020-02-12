SALADO — Business owners along Salado’s Main Street say they are pleased with the reopening of the Main Street Bridge, which closed Jan. 5 to allow a contract to begin demolition for repairs.
All traffic previously had been rerouted via the Interstate 35 frontage road for access to businesses north and south of the bridge.
The $5.2 million project, which began in May 2019, includes new sidewalks and pavement upgrades to various locations along Main Street, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said in a December news release.
“They opened the bridge on Monday, so you can now drive through Main Street,” said Emily Dunn, whose mother owns Mud Pies Pottery. “Now it’s just a matter of parking. They haven’t been able to finish it. I feel like they’ve had adequate time to get that completed but who am I to really know.”
Roberts previously noted how TxDOT’s hope for a March 2020 completion is dependent on weather conditions.
“With the rain there aren’t really any vehicles out here working,” Lara Tracy, co-owner of The Shoppes on Main in Salado, said. “I haven’t gotten an update this week but when they came in and spoke to me on Saturday they were hoping to get everything poured before the rain happened. I don’t know what delays may have caused them not to do that.”
But despite the construction and its related delays, Tracy — the chairman of the Salado Chamber of Commerce board of directors — said her business has still managed to increase revenue since last year.
“I compared January 2019 to January 2020 and I discovered that our business had a 42 percent increase in revenue and a 22 percent increase overall from 2018 to 2019 — all during construction,” Tracy said.
Both Dunn and Tracy would like to see people come out and show support for the local businesses in Salado.
“Valentine’s Day is always a very big weekend in Salado,” Dunn said. “In our business, we do hand-dipped strawberries every year. If you want to support Salado, come shop for Valentine’s in Salado. We are small businesses that thrive off of people coming to shop with us.”
Although the construction may pose a slight inconvenience, Tracy stressed how it’s not impossible to get around — especially with the reopening of the Main Street Bridge.