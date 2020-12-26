A Temple veterans’ neighborhood is thriving — built with the concept of the military’s buddy system in mind.
That is how resident Bill Atterberry, a veteran, described the neighborhood he has lived in for the past year.
Atterberry, along with other veterans, slowly have filled up the Lee Crossley Veterans Community in East Temple since it opened to renters in July 2019. Residents living in the 13-duplex community are all veterans, with backgrounds covering the Air Force, Army, Navy and the Marines.
Atterberry said the community is closer than other neighborhoods he has lived in, with all of the neighbors able to somewhat relate to each other’s experience.
“We are all veterans, so there is a bond between us, and it is a friendly place and we try to welcome people in,” Atterberry said. “There is a sense of community out here, which I like, so no one needs to be a stranger and there is always someone to welcome someone in here.”
“That is one of the key points about living out here — I don’t get lonely,” he said.
The creation of the community was a joint effort between the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and Keep Temple Beautiful.
Construction on the community, 1252 Honor Lane, started in March 2018, with 13 duplexes to create 26 homes in total. Currently, the community houses 21 occupants, with ages ranging from 23 to 82.
Tanya Gray, executive director of Keep Temple Beautiful, said the community has generated a good response from the city, which hopes to add more services to help those staying in the duplexes.
“Because of the overwhelming positive response and generosity of the Temple community, this project for our veterans has turned out better than expected,” Gray said. “Since we had many organizations and businesses step up and want to be a part of the community, we intend to have scheduled activities for the veterans. So, we’re still in the process of setting up activities for the veterans to provide them with a host of organized resources and interests that will support them in their mental and physical needs.”
Gray said the community includes a garden behind its community center, with the organization hoping to partner with other groups to help teach gardening and cooking classes in the future.
The community was named after local Vietnam veteran Lee Crossley, who died in 2014 after serving eight years in the U.S. Army and 31 years of civil service as a medical administrative assistant.
Sonjanette Crossley, Lee Crossley’s wife, said she still regularly visits the community to help out and has enjoyed seeing the duplexes fill up over time.
She said she believes her husband would have been happy to see a community such as this one grow and thrive in Temple, with it moving toward many of the goals he had.
“He was concerned about revitalization,” Sonjanette said. “He would be proud of that, and what can be created by minds getting together in collaboration to address the housing need and build something positive in East Temple.”
Community resident Rick Betti, who was a lieutenant in the Navy, said the community took a while to fill up and that most residents have moved in over the past few months.
Betti said he moved in only a month after arriving in Temple, and has seen the community change and fix some of its initial problems. He said he is now happy with where the community is heading and the relationship he and his neighbors have developed.
“It is a grand opportunity, it really is,” Betti said. “(The community) looked good and seemed like a good opportunity, which it is. There were a few problems in the beginning, but as time goes on, they are getting eliminated.”
Similar to Betti, Atterberry said many of those living in the community watch out for one another, giving each other rides to the Temple VA and checking up on them if they haven’t been seen in a while.
Atterberry, who retired as a senior master sergeant in the Air Force, said despite the unity of service residents have, there is still banter that goes on between those of different branches.
“The gentleman that I share a duplex with is Navy, and I am Air Force retired,” Atterberry said. “So, the banter is part of it, but it is all good natured.”