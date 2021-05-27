A Temple man was indicted on a sexual assault of a child charge by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday after he reportedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl.
Orlando Mike Martinez — also charged last year with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child — remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with bonds set at $400,000, jail records showed.
The 34-year-old is accused of impregnating the teenager while living with the girl’s family, according to arrest affidavits.
The girl reported to Temple Police Department that she was a sexual abuse victim for several years, beginning in elementary school, and named Martinez as her attacker and the father of the child. The girl said the abuse started again when Martinez moved in.
During an investigation into a 2018 assault, the girl initially recanted her statement and asked that her case go inactive rather than be closed.
The 15-year-old’s stepfather told police that he was informed the girl was pregnant after a medical exam at McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Another girl also made allegations against Martinez.
“The 2018 aggravated sexual assault of a child case has now been indicted with Orlando Martinez as the defendant,” the affidavit said. “Additionally, Orlando Martinez is the defendant in another aggravated sexual assault of a child case with a different victim. This case was held until a DNA analysis could be completed.”
The girl in the other case told police that the assault occurred in August 2019 after he gave her something to smoke that “made her feel weird.”
That girl told police Martinez began abusing her at age 8.
“Orlando would wake her in the middle of the night when her father was at work and her grandmother was out” of the house, an affidavit said.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The aggravated sexual of a child charges are first-degree felonies, punishable by up to life in prison or five to 99 years as well as a $10,000 fine.
Dominque Leon Ferris
Dominique Leon Ferris, 34, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, in connection with a girl’s outcry.
Ferris was released from the Bell County Jail in March after posting a $40,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
An arrest affidavit for Ferris said he is accused of touching a girl, now 16 years old, through her clothing during an incident at her mother’s home.
The girl’s mother told a Temple Police Department detective that the girl indicated that a known male touched but she was hesitant to report the crime, according to the affidavit. The girl eventually told her mother, who contacted authorities.
Other unrelated indictments
• Casey W. Anderson, 17, of Belton, burglary of a building.
• Alex L. Burdick, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Brandy N. Cavazos aka Brandy N. Aller, 37, of Belton, credit card abuse.
• Ashley N. Daugherty, 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Tiona M. Evans, 36, of Temple, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.
• Crystal Greene, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Kelly S. Halloran, 32, of Belton, burglary of a building.
• Frederick L. Hamilton Jr., 54, of Temple, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
• Andrew M. Harrison, of Temple, 34, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram (repeat offender).
• Stephon L. Johnson, 31, of Nolanville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Angela D. Magana, 52, of Temple, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (repeat offender).
• Marshall P. Miller, 25, of Belton, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Ben Minor Jr., 40, of Temple, driving while intoxicated with child under 15.
• Samuel T. Moore, 50, of Temple, theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (repeat offender).
• Curtis A. Nickason, 54, of Little River, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Devon L. Pankey, 37, of Killeen, assault of a public servant (habitual offender).
• Reynaldo C. Perez Jr., 36, of Bartlett, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Daniel Sanchez, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Chloe Schwertner, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Chad Stafford, 28, of Chilton, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams
• Robert Stephens, 31, of Troy, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Jacob A. Stewart, 35, of Belton, burglary of a building.
• Melissa Vickers aka Melissa Cecchine, 50, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams (habitual offender.)
• Phillip Ybarra, 30, of Temple, injury to a child.