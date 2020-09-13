The Bell County Museum’s current photo exhibit on the Underground Railroad brings up this area’s underappreciated history of race and uneasy reminders of slavery.
Currently on view is “Through Darkness to Light: Photographs along the Underground Railroad” that includes a section dedicated to African American life and accomplishments in Bell County, “Portraits of Progress: African American History in Bell County.” The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 17.
Rather than actual steel rails and locomotives, the Underground Railroad was a system of secret trails and safe houses maintained by abolitionists who hid escaped slaves as they made their way through treacherous territories.
By 1860, Bell County’s population was 4,799 and it had 1,004 slaves — meaning 25 percent of Bell’s residents were in bondage, but records are unclear how many slaves escaped. While Texas counted 30,000 enslaved people in 1845, the census lists 58,161 enslaved African-Americans by 1850. The number had increased to 182,566 by 1860.
Sometimes Underground Railroad “passengers” stopped when they reached a free state such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Ohio. After 1850, most escaping slaves traveled all the way to Canada, where they were assured freedom.
However, enslaved people in Texas found safety once they crossed into Mexico, where thousands found refuge by 1851. Texas was nearer to Mexico than Canada was to the other slave states, according to Rogers native and historian, Dr. Ron Tyler.
“Most citizens accepted the loss of their slaves as a hazard of keeping them in Texas,” Tyler said. “Yet, Texans did not complain as loudly as the residents of the deep Southern states, although the loss from Texas masters was great.”
An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people escaped to Mexico, historian Maria Hammack at the University of Texas at Austin said. But she thinks the actual number could be higher. Tejanos served as “conductors” to Mexico, she said.
Researchers for the Texas Runaway Slave Project launched by Stephen F. Austin State University have been working for several years to document these Texas runaways by indexing more than 10,000 issues of Texas newspapers published prior to 1865.
The anti-secessionist newspaper, the Belton Independent, frequently ran advertisements concerning runaways and rewards. Even church-related papers such as the Texas Presbyterian printed advertisements seeking returns of runaways.
For example, John Yancy (1815-1868) of Belton had a problem he thought he could solve with money and a whip. Sounding irritated at the inconvenience, Yancy placed an ad in the Texas State Gazette hoping to retrieve his “property.”
In September 1858, an enslaved man, Claiborne, 35, ran away from Yancy’s farm. Traveling with Claiborne were a woman, age 25, and a 1-year-old child. The trio had only lightweight summer clothes on their backs. Yancy told the Texas State Gazette that he was “fearful some white man is assisting them in getting off, or may be with them.”
Yancy offered a generous reward for their return; Texas law allowed owners to whip escapees and those who harbored them. Records do not indicate whether Claiborne and his companions successfully escaped. What is certain is that Yancy had a hard time keeping slaves, considering his many newspaper ads.
Reading between the lines of these antebellum newspaper advertisements is clear evidence of slaves’ sweaty desperation and thirst for freedom.
Why else would they leave with nothing but a baby to cross the Texas wilderness?
To create the “Through Darkness to Light,” photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales spent more than a decade researching “fugitive” people who were enslaved and the ways they escaped to freedom. The pictures spotlight a stretch of land from Deep South Louisiana to just over the Canadian border, showing 21st century viewers what runaways would have seen and experienced.
Because the escapees traveled by night, the photographs are taken in varying degrees of darkness. The images showcase what the travelers would have experienced as they moved by foot with only the moon and stars to light the way: A moss-covered cave where they might have taken cover, murky rivers, tree-lined swamps illuminated by the first rays of sunrise.
A companion exhibit, “Portraits of Progress,” is a collection of artifacts and photographs illustrating aspects of African American history in Bell County, Coleman Hampton, museum director, said.
The special exhibition was made possible by artifact loans from the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., Anita Reagan, Ron Reagan and the Bell County Museum’s Bennett Curtis Collection.
Photographs of historic African-American families, a Temple Dunbar High football, copies of Harrison’s articles in Jet magazine (1960s), and a copy of Walking with the Wind signed by the late Rep. John Lewis will be on display.
Progress came one step at a time with still more to go.
Adding to runaways’ danger, white masters employed bounty hunters and trained hunting dogs to chase down escaped slaves. Both proved to be equally vicious.
In 1855, Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson (1820-1879), owner of more than two dozen slaves, offered $50 for a runaway named Berry, age 28, who was heading to Mexico on foot from Robertson’s plantation in Salado. In 1858, John Henry Brown (1820-1895) of Belton offered $100 for John, 29, described as “a sensible Negro and reads a little.” Brown guessed John was aiming for Mexico by way of Austin and San Antonio.
Because of slaves’ economic value, owners posted generous rewards for capturing runaways. The average price, regardless of age, sex, or condition, rose from about $400 in 1850 to nearly $800 by 1860. Skilled slaves such as blacksmiths often were valued at more than $2,000. In comparison, good Texas cotton land could be bought for as little as $6 an acre.
Runaways created ironic twists, too. Hammack discovered Tom, enslaved by Gen. Sam Houston, then president of the Republic of Texas who had fought in the Texas Revolution.
After Tom crossed the Rio Grande, he joined the Mexican military that Houston had fought against.