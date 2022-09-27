That sticky substance on your car or outdoor furniture is probably not sap, it is something worse.
Local residents, along with many across Central Texas, may have noticed a clear substance sticking to their vehicles in recent weeks. This substance, commonly called honeydew, is the product of insects called aphids that live on trees or other plants.
“(It is) honeydew, that clear sticky substance,” Alison Baylis, a woodland ecologist with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said. “It is aphid poop, for the lack of a more technical term. It is just kind of everywhere.”
The insects have taken up residence in trees this year, raining down drops of what seems like water or sap on to cars, people or anything else underneath them.
While Central Texas has experienced aphids in previous years, this year their population has exploded and caused more issues for people.
Baylis said that droughts often cause an increase in the number of the insects due to multiple factors.
“What we are seeing now is that because of the hot and dry spring and summer we had, combined with a potential decline in the population of predators of aphids, is that aphids are having a really abundant year,” Baylis said. “I wasn’t in my role back then but I heard that back in 2011, after the drought, it was a similar situation.”
Kathy Love, president of the Bell County Master Gardeners, said the insects feed on chlorophyll produced by leafs and drop the honeydew onto anything below them.
The insects mostly inhabit three types of trees locally, Love said, though they are known to affect many other types of plants. The three victims are pecan trees, oak trees and crepe myrtles.
Love said that residents with aphids on their trees could see leafs fall prematurely, with signs of damage from the insects. She said the leafs will fall since they can no longer provide nutrients to the trees.
Despite this, Love said that trees will be able to rebound next year with their new leafs.
Love said the excretions have been a big concern for many locals this year, with the Texas A&M AgriLife Bell County Extension Office help desk receiving many calls a day.
In previous years, Love said she doesn’t remember any calls about the honeydew but has received between one and two a day this year.
“It is a real problem, we have been getting daily calls on our help desk for the past two weeks,” Love said.
The easiest way to get rid of the insects, Love said, was to spray the trees with a high powered hose to dislodge the pests.
Baylis said she recommended against resorting to the use of water unless needed, such as when someone has to park underneath a tree with aphids. She said using too high of a pressure could rip and damage leafs.
Love said this has worked for many people she has talked to but can still be hard for some residents with taller trees that the water cannot reach.
“If action must be taken then they are suggesting high pressure water sprays,” Love said. “Most people have such huge trees that we have been joking around here that we will have to start calling the fire department to wash them down. I don’t think anyone else has that strong of a jet of water.”
Officials with AgriLife said that the insects are not expected to stay around that long, with rain expected to help clear them from trees.
Despite this easy solution, Central Texas remains in a drought with the National Weather Service not showing any rain in the seven-day forecast for Temple.