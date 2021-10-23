An act of kindness captured on video and years of service in the Temple Police Department were the catalyst for patrol Officer Carmen Davila to receive the Exchange Club Officer of the Year Award on Tuesday.
Temple Police Lt. Robert Mallet nominated Davila for the award, citing a viral video showing her kindness and selflessness.
“Officer Davila saw a little girl, and it was her ninth birthday,” he said. “Officer Davila went to the store, bought the little girl a present and brought it back to her and wished her a happy birthday. She told no one of her actions, but she didn’t have to. The internet exploded with the video of her kindness. It’s actions like these, behind a veil of kindness, unknown or spoken to the masses, that makes the meaning behind the actions of Officer Davila the most grandiose.”
Davila was as surprised as her commanding officer when she found out about the video. She said what she remembers the most about the interaction was the girl’s reaction toward the uniform.
“I was amazed at the respect she had for the police,” she said. “She was very respectful and genuine. She was very appreciative of the gift. It made me be happy just as much.”
Davila has been a Temple resident since the mid-2000s. Her life began in San Diego, Calif., as a military child.
“My dad was stationed in Fort Hood, and since 2005, I’ve called Temple home,” she said. “I graduated from Temple High School.”
After graduation, Davila continued her studies in criminal justice and computer systems, following her long-life dream of helping people.
“As a child, I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “I decided I didn’t want to go the military route, so I went to college and got my bachelor’s degree and two associate degrees.”
Once Davila saw that becoming an attorney would require more years of education, a ride-along with Temple Police made her recognize she wanted to become a police officer to affect changes and help those in her community.
“It was the most exhilarating experience,” she said. “We went on a multitude of calls and had various interactions with all types of individuals. For every call, there was a resolution. We were the voice for the victims that could not speak. That right there made me realize that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to be that change that they needed in their life.”
Davila has been with the department for seven years. The self-described go-getter aims to climb the ranks of the department and join an elite detective force that deals with computer crimes.
“I want to do cybersecurity,” she said. “You have to start as a detective and go up to that (department). When I put my mind up to something, I achieve it.”
Mallet nominated Davila in a memorandum in which he explained the qualities that made her the perfect choice for the award.
“Officer Davila defines truth, integrity and dedication, which can be seen in her work and is visible in her role as a police officer serving the citizens of Temple,” he said. “If it weren’t for Facebook, an anonymous compliment and an appreciative community, no one would have known the good deeds Officer Davila has done.”
He elaborated that Davila goes above and beyond to make sure the citizens in her area are safe and have a good relationship with law enforcement.
“I received communication about … a theft where a little girl’s scooter had been stolen,” said Mallett. “I was informed that Officer Davila went to a local store and purchased a scooter with her own money and brought it to the little girl.”
For Mallett, it wasn’t just about the things that Davila does during her shifts but her knack to do them without any ulterior motives.
“Not once did Officer Davila speak about what she did,” he said. “She was not looking for credit or accolades. She just wanted to make that little girl’s day. I was sent a photo that was taken by the parent, and I don’t know who was smiling more, Officer Davila or the little girl.”
Viral video
Temple Police Officer Carmen Davila’s kindness was captured on a video that went viral. See the video at https://www.facebook.com/TempleTXPolice/videos/ 996807600861741/