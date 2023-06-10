Don't judge me

Judge Jan Rogers and a cat she is holding up to a scratching post look at each other Saturday during the Cat Fanciers Association’s Gulf Shore Regional Awards Show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Just who was the cat’s meow could have been a point of contention Saturday during the Gulf Shore Regional Awards Show of the Cat Fanciers Association at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

