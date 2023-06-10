Just who was the cat’s meow could have been a point of contention Saturday during the Gulf Shore Regional Awards Show of the Cat Fanciers Association at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
Featuring 35 breeds and about 140 cats from all over the U.S. and Mexico, the show winds up today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors of cat pads, blankets, food treats and T-shirts. The judging will include a household pet division and there will be a cat costume show, said Beth Grant-Field of Dallas.
“Everyone from the Gulf Shore Region comes here to celebrate the regional and national winners from this past season,” she said, which ended in April.
Judges evaluate each cat’s structure as to how well it meets the standard, she said.
“We need to preserve our breeds, and it’s important to have the best,” she said. “We breed for health and vitality. We try to meet the standard, similar to American Kennel Club shows.
“Each breed has its own personality, temperament and characteristics that would make them perfect for any family,” she said. “For example, a long-haired breed takes a little more grooming but they are also a little less active. Short hairs have a tendency to be a little more active, but take less grooming.”
People can pick their favorite, she said.
“All of the exhibitors here are very knowledgeable about their breed and very willing to share that with spectators,” she said.
Carissa Altschul of Joshua, the Persian breed council secretary, said every breed of cat has a written standard. For each characteristic, the points add up to 100, she said.
“Each cat is judged against the standard,” she said. “What we’re looking for are points — points that are used for titles. The more cats you beat, the more points you get.”
Sometimes individuality enters into the judging, she said, so not necessarily the same cat wins every time.
Personally, she said, she likes the hair and the grooming of Persian cats.
“I don’t think there is anything more awe-producing than a Persian that has been well groomed and has a beautiful coat,” she said.
John and Kate Guynn of Alvin were among the many vendors of cat paraphernalia. Kate infuses mugs with inks and designs, most of them cat-related. She also makes cat toys and tote bags with cat themes. John makes 3-D odds and ends for cats to play with.
“I own 10 rescue cats,” he said. “My wife and I used to breed and show Tonkinese cats. I do shows all over the place. We’ll be traveling to Colorado later this year.”
John also displayed two of his Viking-themed novels. The third will be out later this year.
“If the Norse had never gone to sea, and everybody has some kind of elemental magic,” he said. “It was more to me an interesting society that isn’t used a lot in the fantasy fiction.”