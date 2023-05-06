Hear that train coming, coming around the bend.
Actually, it was a gasoline-powered railroad motor car, reaching the end of a 50-yard run and headed for the staging area behind the Santa Fe Depot. A group of children was waiting to ride on it, one of the main draws Saturday for National Train Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The wealth of indoor and outdoor entertainment at the museum included balloon artists, face painting and a model train display.
During the “engineers” lunch break, Lou Houck of Boerne, an assistant, said the motorcars also are called “poppers.” In the old days, he said, they were used to check the rails or haul a crew to repair a signal. He and his associates are members of Railroad Partners Inc.
“They seem to like it,” he said of the children. “That’s real gratifying. Modern kids don’t have too much knowledge of trains, but they seem to like them.”
A little further down the line, touring an old caboose also was popular. Artie Dunlap handed out railroad crossing decals and directed people into one end of the caboose.
“I worked for the K.T. Railroad in the ’70s and the ’80s,” he said. “I rode this caboose. I come on National Train Day to volunteer and show the caboose off.
“One thing that hasn’t changed in 40 years is the smell,” he said. “It smells exactly the same.”
Dunlap said he started out as a brakeman and later became a conductor.
“The fun thing about doing this is the kids,” he said. “They don’t even know why the freight train had a caboose.”
Inside the lobby, Mike Hesse and other members of Central Texas Area Model Railroaders showed off a model train display.
“They’re loving it,” he said of the children who stopped by. “As they walk up and see the trains, they light up.”
Shawna Sullivan, Temple Public Library outreach assistant, said she was telling families about the concurrent Comic Book Day at the library. She also talked about such children’s books as “Tucker and Train” and “I Can Make a Train Noise.”
And she gave out an activity book about the history of Temple and trains. It had coloring pages and space for the children to write a mystery story. Behind her, a quiet sensory play area stayed pretty busy.
Elizabeth Bieler, troop leader for Troop 21209 of the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, greeted families and showed the children how to make paper conductor caps. The Girl Scouts take girls from pre-K through high school, she said. They get social skills, appreciation for their community and science, technology, engineering and math education.
“They definitely work on making new friendships,” she said.
Face painting was the most crowded outdoor activity, but not too far away Nichole Gutierrez and her daughter, Ariela, stayed busy with an unusual attempt at outdoor artwork. They gave children balls of yarn, which the youngsters then stretched around and between trees and other stands of yarn.
“They’re just being creative, using the colors, different tree limbs,” Nichole said. “They’re just being self-expressive. It’s been contagious. They like putting the yarn between the trees like a web.”