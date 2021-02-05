Health workers administered 1,466 second doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Bell County Expo Center during its first two days in service, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
Although county officials had initially hoped to administer 100 doses each hour, as participants drove beneath the dome of the facility, the county’s top public health official said the site is still functioning well.
“The second-dose site is actually functioning well,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, told the Telegram. “The logistics of a drive-through site are a bit different, but the city, county and health district staff, along with our wonderful volunteers, has done an excellent job.”
On Wednesday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county will continually assess the drive-through vaccination center’s service, and explore ways in which the site can improve.
“We’ll look at ... what we did well, what we can improve on and hopefully, we’ll make it as quick and expeditious as possible moving forward,” he said.
Bell County booking
Individuals categorized as Phase 1A and 1B under the state’s vaccination plan can access Bell County’s online booking, waitlist and volunteer websites for vaccinations through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
On Monday, Blackburn announced earlier that bookings will resume for first-dose appointments at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
“Beginning next week, Tuesday, at 12:01 a.m., that is Feb. 9, we will be opening bookings again for first appointments at the two first dose sites in Killeen and Temple. I anticipate that they will fill up quickly,” Blackburn said on Monday. “Our plan, at the moment, is to be able to reopen the first-dose appointment site every week at 12:01 a.m. We think … it should reduce the number of no-shows and cancellations we have been having, since we have been booking for weeks out.”
Texas first doses
Texas vaccine providers are slated to receive 401,750 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the next federal government next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced in a news release on Friday — of which, the Bell County Public Health District was allocated 3,900 doses.
“(DSHS) has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 358 providers in 135 counties across Texas,” DSHS said in a statement. “That includes 85 hub providers that will focus on broader community vaccination efforts including the hardest hit populations and areas in exchange for a steady supply of vaccine from week to week.”
Meanwhile, Lone Star Circle of Care at Temple — 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Suite 110 — will be among 273 additional providers to receive first doses beginning Feb. 8. This clinic will receive 100 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to DSHS data.
The DSHS, which reported that nearly 670,000 people have been fully vaccinated by Texas providers to date, also said 330,925 second doses were recently ordered.
“The state is ordering 330,925 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago,” DSHS noted. “DSHS is working with providers to make sure that they order the number of second doses they need at the appropriate time. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.”
However, the state health department, like Bell County’s local officials, is stressing patience.
“Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated,” the state agency said. “Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.”
Stafford said on Friday that Bell County’s two first-dose vaccination centers — the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. —administered 14,010 first doses through 17 days in service.
An additional 25 first doses were reported to have been administered at the Bell County Expo Center.
“Those unexpected doses were all used on volunteers” to avoid wasting doses in opened vials, Stafford said.
Temple VA
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that 4,599 first doses and 244 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
This marked an increase of 27 fully vaccinated veterans, according to VA data.
However, these datasets, like other vaccine providers in Bell County, can include individuals residing outside of Bell County, as the health care system’s scope reaches veterans throughout Central Texas.