Authorities have identified a Rogers woman as the motorist killed Friday in a head-on collision near Heidenheimer.
Wendy Hendershot, 64, was killed at about 10:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 190 near Pritchard Road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said Monday.
A Subaru Forester driven by Hendershot lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes where it crashed head on with a Winnebago recreational vehicle. Hendershot’s vehicle was initially identified as a Jeep SUV by DPS.
Howard said Hendershot’s relatives have been notified of her death.
DPS reminds motorists to slow down during wet-weather driving conditions to reduce the chances of your vehicle hydroplaning.