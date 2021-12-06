The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman reported missing was found dead in a river.
The agency is treating the death of 55-year-old Christi Warrick Coufal as a homicide, according to Sheriff Mike Clore.
Coufal’s body was found in the San Gabriel River, Clore said in a news release.
Clore said the victim’s family has been notified, and Coufal is the person that was believed to be missing.
According to a news release, at about 7:52 a.m. Sunday, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report.
As the investigation into the disappearance developed, investigators received a report of a lifeless person in the river about 15 miles away, the release said.
“As with all questionable deaths, the person in the river will be investigated as a homicide until or unless the evidence determines another outcome,” said Clore in the release.