Milam County has also seen a second resident die of the virus Wednesday, County Judge Steve Young said.
County officials said the resident who died was an elderly patient, but the person’s gender remains unknown as well as if they had any underlying health conditions.
The number of cases in Milam County was also passed the triple-digit mark as four new people, including a child, were found to have come down with the virus.
The total is now 101 cases, with 55 active cases and 133 people currently being monitored by the Milam County Health Department.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with an inmate, three jailers and a deputy who tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Chris White said.
“Our Milam County Sheriff’s Office Jail staff is constantly monitoring inmates and themselves for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19,” White said in a Facebook post. “During that process a few days ago, an inmate who had been assigned kitchen duties, began to exhibit a low-grade fever. The inmate was quarantined immediately, and then tested for COVID-19 at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.”
The inmate has very mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, White said.
The Milam County Clerk’s office and Thorndale City Hall are closed through Friday because of COVID-19 exposure, Young said. The clerk’s office is staffed and items may be left in the drop box.
People are urged to wear masks in public, Young said. Masks are available by calling the Milam County Courthouse at 254-697-7000