A Temple father who admitted to “squeezing and shaking” his 5-week-old daughter out of frustration was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Andrew Tyrone Black, 25, underemployed and caring for the newborn full-time, told police investigators that he dropped the girl multiple times and “played too rough” with her.
The girl suffered at least 38 fractures, “all consistent with non-accidental trauma,” an arrest affidavit said.
Black was indicted June 7 by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
On March 6, Black took the baby for treatment at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations manager, told the Telegram at the time.
“Officers learned from medical staff that the baby had multiple injuries consistent with physical abuse,” she said.
The arrest affidavit detailed the child’s injuries.
“The attending physician noted that (the girl) had a broken arm and other fractures to her body,” the affidavit said. “At first, Black advised he co-slept with (the girl) and her injuries resulted when he rolled on her while sleeping and that (the girl) fell off the bed.”
During a follow-up interview, the affidavit said, “Black admitted to squeezing and shaking (the girl) out of frustration. Black admitted to dropping (the newborn) multiple times and playing too rough with (her).
Black said he was the girl’s primary caregiver, “advised her is not fully employed and spends the day looking after (the newborn) and her 2-year-old sister,” the affidavit said.
The 2-year-old showed no signs of physical abuse.
“The medical report revealed (the newborn) suffered no less than 38 fractures in different healing stages, all consistent with non-accidental trauma,” the affidavit said. “(The girl) had suffered fractures to her ribs, arms and legs.”
Black was arrested in the 200 block of West Avenue G on April 11, Mackowiak said.
Black “is currently on two 10-year deferred adjudication probations out of McLennan County,” the affidavit said.
He remained in custody at the Bell County Tuesday in lieu of bonds that total $300,000, records show. Black was also charged May 26 with indecency with child-sexual contact, also a second-degree felony.
An arraignment hearing for Black is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. June 30 in the 426th District Court with Judge Steve Duskie presiding. A pretrial hearing is planned at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 in the same courtroom, records show.