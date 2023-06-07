A discussion of active shooting scenarios occurred between local officials during a tabletop exercise Wednesday.
The exercise conducted at Lake Belton High School in Temple, “simulated a realistic scenario to test emergency response procedures and evaluate the effectiveness of communication channels, coordination, and decision-making during a potential active shooter incident,” a news release said.
The goal of the exercise “aims to enhance the safety and security measures in our schools and ensure the well-being of our students, teachers, and staff,” the release said.
“The groups that were present today discussed the steps and actions of law enforcement, school districts, and other involved parties in a potential active shooter situation,” Temple spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said. “Then, they evaluated what went well and what could need improvement. The title Tabletop is a type of exercise that is a discussion-based exercise where parties come to the table to discuss the steps of a situation. In this case, a potential active shooter situation.”
The exercise included representatives from police and fire departments from Temple and Belton, Belton ISD, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Bell County Emergency Management, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Temple EMS, Morgan’s Point Resort police, Temple Emergency Management and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“The safety of our community’s children is our utmost priority,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement. “By partnering with the Belton Independent School District, we can proactively identify potential areas for improvement and strengthen our emergency response plans. This exercise serves as a testament to our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”
BISD Superintendent Matt Smith said the exercise helps align emergency protocols.
“We appreciate the dedication and expertise of the City of Temple and other key stakeholders,” he said. “We will continue to work together with our partners to provide the highest level of safety for our school community.”
The city of Temple also plans to conduct another active shooter tabletop exercise with the Temple Independent School District and other community partners this summer.