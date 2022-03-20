Family Promise of East Bell County’s $1.3 million expansion is beginning to take shape after construction crews installed steel supports earlier this week.
The facility — dubbed the “Promise House” — will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and a back patio space on the southeast corner of South 24th Street and East Avenue N.
It is expected to be completed by the fall, according to Family Promise of East Bell County.
Rucker Preston, the organization’s executive director, said these additions will more than double the nonprofit’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness.
“We could not be more excited about the future as the Promise House will increase our capacity to serve more families at a higher level,” he said in a news release. “Concurrently, we continue to work with hundreds of volunteers and partners in the community to empower children and parents who are homeless into a life of self-sustainability.”
Preston emphasized how there is rarely a day where its guest shelter program is not at full capacity.
“It is heartbreaking to turn a homeless family away when we are full and have no space,” he said. “We are thrilled for the opportunities that the new campus will provide as volunteers from across the community will be able to serve and encourage the hard-working families on site at the Promise House.”
In June, Temple Mayor Tim Davis highlighted how the city of Temple donated the two-acre lot to the nonprofit organization.
“I see this as a privilege,” he said during a groundbreaking ceremony. “I’m proud to be mayor of a city that understands the importance of family and that understands the importance of community. Keeping families together changes lives.”
As construction progresses, Family Promise of East Bell County is working to raise $1.5 million in funding for the project’s second phase of construction.
“Phase two will include eight transitional homes, into which families can move once they have completed Family Promise’s Guest Shelter Program,” according to Family Promise of East Bell County. “The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution.”
Donors can contribute online www.familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.