Although Zachary Havens is just eight years old, he already knows what profession he wants to enter when he is older.
“I’ve wanted to be a doctor ever since I was little, because my mom works in the VA and my other mom works in the children’s hospital,” he told the Telegram. “I’m pretty sure I want to become a pediatrician or a PACU nurse.”
On Monday, Zachary, who set that goal for himself when he was just 2 years old, and seven other second-graders at Western Hills Elementary had an opportunity to learn from the Texas A&M School of Medicine through its Dare to Dream program.
“While it provides our elementary students with an interactive approach to scientific concepts, Dare to Dream also teaches our medical students and residents the power of advocacy for the children in our community — to promote wellness not only in the clinic or hospital, but also to promote educational wellness in the classroom and reinforce that the health of the child extends beyond the space of a clinic visit,” Dr. Katie Carlin, the general pediatrician and associate program director of the Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Pediatric Residency Program, said.
The latest session on Monday covered human anatomy, while past sessions have focused on topics such as weather and life cycles.
“They have been very proactive with calling us to try to get as many dates as they can, and the kids really love the interactions that we’ve had with them,” Tiffany Vestal, the principal at Western Hills Elementary, said. “One of the awesome things is that we have a new curriculum right now where our students in first and second grade learn about the main systems of the human body, so this has just been a great way for them to take the knowledge that they’ve learned in class and apply it in a different setting.”
Jesper Jiang, a third-year student at the Texas A&M School of Medicine, emphasized how he is continually impressed with these gifted and talented students, especially in regards to their eagerness to learn.
“I love chatting with them and the fact that they are really engaging,” he said. “As a medical student, you may not get to make as much of an impact at first but doing stuff like this kind of helps with that. You’re leaving an impact on them and it warms my heart hearing a bunch of the kids actually come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I want to think about becoming a doctor now’ when that was never on their radar before.”
Like Zachary, Jiang also knew as a child that he wanted to become a doctor.
“With my own personal experience being in the underserved, I really have a passion to help the underserved and serve the underserved,” the first-generation American and college student said. “After going through all my med school rotations, the one that I found the most joy in was pediatrics. I want to be able to give every kid the best care they can get so they can grow healthy, strong and just be able to conquer the world.”
There are plans to expand the community outreach program to its other branches, according to the Texas A&M School of Medicine.