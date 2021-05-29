January 29, 1929: Soon after a big opening gala and a few weeks of being booked solid by curious locals, the upper floors of the hotel were leased to Scott & White Hospital for hotel accommodations for families of patients and for outpatient care.
1933: The Great Depression took a toll on the Kyle Hotel, forcing change in the management of the hotel because of financial difficulties brought on by the economic crisis and low hotel occupancy. Dr. Arthur C. Scott and W.W. Kyle, a wealthy Beaumont businessman who help finance the building of the hospital, together purchased the capital stock of the corporation, and a new 15-year lease was signed between management and Scott & White hospital. But throughout the 1930s and 1940s, the hospital’s use of the hotel continued much the same — that of lodging for families of patients at the hospital and outpatient care.
1951: The hotel was described in hospital literature as the “Kyle Hotel Convalescent Center” for ambulatory patient care and was one of five auxiliary units then supporting an expansive physical plant on Avenue G. In 1960, the Kyle’s main floor banquet facilities were enlarged by demolishing a patio with a fountain.
1963: The hospital/hotel relationship continued when Scott & White moved to a new site on the southern edge of Temple. The move was a serious blow to the hotel’s financial stability. Soon after Scott & White opened on 31st Street, new hotels such as the Hospitality Inn followed. But even after the move, the hospital’s governing board continued holding its regular board meetings at the Kyle.
1965: Hotel occupancy was on the decline. The hotel was sustained by conversion to an apartment hotel while its public spaces increasingly were rented to civic and social groups to generate income.
1973-1974: After W.W. Kyle’s death in 1973, Brudge Kyle, his brother and executor of his estate, tried to sell the hotel. His effort failed so Brudge closed the hotel in 1974 due to low occupancy and revenue losses brought on by the loss of hospital patronage, the energy crisis and other factors. The 22 remaining residents and store front businesses moved out.
1979: In 1979, Kyle sold the hotel to investors from Walker County. Some exterior renovation (including replacement of many of the original wood sash windows) was accomplished in 1981 under that ownership, but the endeavor was undercapitalized and the property was repossessed by the lending agency.
1989: The present owner, The Temple Kyle Partnership, bought the property.
Working with Temple architect Robert Weaver and Temple contractor Bob Lowe Construction Co., the owner renovated the building and converted the interior to retirement apartments. The work, performed utilizing the Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program, was completed in August 1991.
1993: The building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Jan. 1 2005: Temple Housing Authority entered into an agreement with Temple Kyle Limited Partnership to purchase the property. Since becoming the owner, the housing authority has focused on rehabilitating the building and continues to operate it as Section 8 housing.
