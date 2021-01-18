Heather Caldwell, a recycling manager with the city of Temple, zigzagged around an open field Monday morning picking up bottles, paper and other pieces of trash.
Caldwell and about another 20 residents from the area worked to pick up trash at James Wilson Park in East Temple in an effort to create a more “beloved community.”
The gathering was a part of Temple Parks & Recreation’s second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. City employees distributed buckets, gloves, masks and trash grabbers to attendees, guiding them around the park.
Warrick Craig, recreation specialist at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, said this year he and the city were more aggressive on getting the word out.
“Last year, it was attended pretty well and this year … has been pretty good,” Craig said. “The saying is a day on, not a day off. I am working, and given the opportunity to give back to this city while employed … so I am blessed.”
Despite a pandemic, this year’s day of service saw more attendees than last year’s, starting with about 18 and growing over time to more than 20. Craig said he worked to invite many groups this year, including city staff and members of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who had the day off.
Attendees spent about two hours walking around the perimeter of the park in a spread-out group, bending down or using tools to pick up mostly pieces of paper and plastic bottle caps.
To commemorate the day, the city announced the winner of an MLK Jr. Day art contest at the event — sixth-grader Selah Graves of Temple.
Craig said he wanted to hold the competition to try and help get the word out about the event, and got a few entries, but not as many as he had hoped. Next year, he said he hopes to connect with the local school districts to help promote the contest.
Caldwell said that while the city’s effort on Monday was a good move towards creating a better community, she hoped to see more events like this to keep local areas clean.
While Caldwell said she had hoped there would a larger turnout for the event, there were more people than what she originally thought would come out.
“I drive by here every day on my way to work so I like to look at something nice and clean,” Caldwell said. “I appreciate the parks, they do a lot for the city and they do a lot for me, and I enjoy the parks so I can keep them clean. It is only a couple of hours.”
Belton resident William Frank said he wanted to help honor King’s legacy by working to keep the community looking nice even if it isn’t a facility he uses.
Frank said that while he knew just his contribution was not a lot on its own, it was something he needed to do and something he wished more people did.
“Compared to the maximum service he did, it’s just a minor thing but I needed to do something in service,” Frank said. “You can pay lip service or get out there with your hands. I think it just great to honor him in any way you can, and if enough people do it you can make a big difference.”