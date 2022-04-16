Dion Leonard, a New York Times best-selling author, visited Kennedy-Powell Elementary School on Wednesday to discuss his book “Finding Gobi” — the true story of how he befriended a stray dog while running a 155-mile ultramarathon through the Gobi Desert in Asia.
The author’s visit with kindergarten, first- and second-grade students was made possible by a campus read-a-thon fundraiser that rewarded students with donations for the time they spent reading.
“I’m not sure how many of our students would have ever gotten the chance to meet and hear from a best-selling author in person,” Kristin Childress, a librarian at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, said in a news release. “Now, they can hold this book, point to Dion Leonard’s name and say that they have seen and heard from him. To be able to hear the story about this book directly from him is an incredible opportunity and will hopefully lead to a lifetime love of reading for some of these students.”
During his visit, Leonard — a former corporate executive in sales and marketing — discussed the unbreakable bond he formed with “Gobi the Dog” and how he later adopted her after Chinese residents helped reunite him with the small terrier mix.
“Be kind to others and be kind to animals. You never know where life can take you,” Leonard, who also wrote “Lara the Runaway Cat,” said. “It is an amazing journey, and one act of kindness changed my life when I met Gobi.”
He emphasized how he hopes the children at Kennedy-Powell Elementary school will keep that message in mind.
“If you had told me when I was a 13-year old boy that I would be a New York Times best-selling author with a movie deal, I never would have believed that,” Leonard said following his visit. “If this story inspires someone to go out and do something amazing, then I’ve touched someone’s life and that brings me a lot of joy.”